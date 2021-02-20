Upcoming webinar to tackle stress in the age of the coronavirus

SUBMITTED BY THE BOCA GRANDE HEALTH CLINIC – The Boca Grande Health Clinic and the Boca Grande Health Foundation are proud to welcome Alexander P. Miano, MD to speak on coping during the pandemic. The webinar discussion will be held on Thursday, March 4 at 4:30 p.m.

All of us are facing challenges of some kind as we manage life in the high-risk world of the COVID-19 pandemic. Identifying pandemic induced stressors and their effect on our daily life and finding ways to safely and effectively cope will be addressed during this free webinar.

Miano is an Ivy League trained and board-certified psychiatry specialist at Hartford HealthCare’s Backus Hospital in Norwich, CT, and has more than 26 years of experience in the medical field. He graduated from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York City and completed his residency at Yale University School of Medicine.

More details will be provided soon, including a link to register for the event.