■ STAFF REPORT

Boca Blooms will host the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce December Chamber Mixer on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in their garden courtyard at 411 Palm Avenue.

Join island friends and acquaintances as we round out the 2019 year, complete with refreshments, Christmas jingles, an “Ugly Sweater Contest” and a business card raffle. Everyone is invited, so stop by.