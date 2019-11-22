Two notable island ladies to sign their books at Smart Studio

■ STAFF REPORT

Boca Grande authors Karen Snyder and Susan Hanafee will autograph copies of their latest books at the Smart Studio on Saturday, Nov. 30, starting at 5 p.m.

Snyder is the author of a series of children’s books by Grandma Lipstick, the name by which all nine of her grandchildren know her. Years ago, she decided to write an adventure story for each child, with Grandma Lipstick “saving the day.” The children have gone camping, swimming with stingrays, on an African safari or visited the Louvre in Paris, among other adventures. One lucky grandchild got to “meet” Cristiano Renaldo, a word-famous soccer player.

“I wanted each of my grandchildren to live a fantasy through my books,” Snyder says. “Hopefully, the books will be read by each child to their own young ones one day – and enjoyed by others as well.”

Hanafee’s latest book, “Rutabagas for Ten,” is a collection of essays/commentaries on life, along with short stories. Many have a humorous bent. Her other books include “Never Name an Iguana” and “Rachael’s Island Adventures,” a collection of children’s stories.

Books by these two authors are available at the island’s newest books and games store, The Tide. It is located in the space once occupied by the Grapevine. Hanafee’s books also can be purchased at Courtyard Hair.