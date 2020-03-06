Two island surveys could affect your future part 2

BY MARCY SHORTUSE

Check your P.O. box soon for a survey from the Boca Grande Health Clinic that they would like everyone on the island to fill out. It is a short, seven-question survey that will be distributed to all P.O. boxes on Friday, March 6.

“We believe that the Boca Grande Health Clinic is an extraordinary community asset,” saidHarrison Coerver, a directer on the Boca Grande Health Clinic Board. “The Clinic’s Board, its terrific staff and our great partners at the Foundation are intent on meeting the health and wellness needs of the island in the future.”

The survey’s questions are crucial to the Clinic’s long-range plan. All responses are anonymous. If possible, please have your survey results back to them by Wednesday, March 11. If you have any questions, contact Patricia Harms at info@bghc.org or call 964-2276.

Surveys of all foundation contributors, clinic patients and the community at large are being conducted. If you receive a duplicate survey, disregard it.

“The input of the Boca Grande community is very important to us as we shape the future of the Clinic,” Coerver said. ““The findings of our long-range planning research will be presented at the Clinic’s annual meeting on Thursday, April 9 at 4 p.m.”

Questions on the survey are as follows:

1. Indicate how likely you would be to use the following medical specialty services if made available through the Boca Grande Health Clinic (indicate by answering not at all likely; likely; very likely; don’t know):

Neurology (movement disorders, memory disorders, stroke); rheumatology (arthritis, gout); orthopedics (joint pain and replacement, fractures, back pain); pulmonology (asthma, respiratory disease); cardiology (heart rhythm problems, heart disease, high blood pressure); dermatology (skin lesions, rashes); podiatry (foot or ankle conditions); behavorial health (counseling).

2. Indicate how likely you would be to use the following services if available (indicate by answering not at all likely; likely; very likely; don’t know):

Audiology (hearing aids, hearing testing); home care (home nursing care, social worker services, in-home therapies); nutrition (diet counseling); acupuncture; physical therapy.

3. Indicate how likely you would be to use the following services if available through the Clinic (indicate by answering not at all likely; likely; very likely; don’t know):

Expanded lab services; advanced imaging (e.g. ultrasound); telemedicine (medical visit by way of video conferencing).

4. Indicate how likely you would be to participate in the following health and wellness educational programs if offered by the Clinic (indicate by answering not at all likely; likely; very likely; don’t know):

Memory loss; sleep disorders; fall prevention; stress management; weight loss; grief management.

5. What advice or suggestions would you offer to the Boca Grande Health Clinic as it develops its long-range plans for the future?

(Space given for freehand answer)

6. What best describes you? Day visitor to Boca Grande; renter or hotel guest in Boca Grande; seasonal resident; year-round resident; worker in Boca Grande.

7. In the next five years will you: Spend more time in Boca Grande; spend about the same time in Boca Grande; spend less time in Boca Grande; not return to Boca Grande?

NOTE: This list is merely to prepare you for your responses: You cannot answer the survey here, only on the paper that is sent to your P.O. box.