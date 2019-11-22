Turkey Hoop Shoot this weekend

■ STAFF REPORT – The Boca Grande Community Center’s 16th annual Turkey Hoop Shoot contest will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The event will start at 10 a.m. on the outdoor basketball court. Registration is required on the day of the event from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m.

The event is free for all ages, including adults. There will be six age divisions for male and female participants (4 and under, 5-6 co-ed, 7-8, 9-10, 11-14, 15 and up). The contest will be 15 shots from several locations on the court. The top competitors in each age division will advance to the final round, with the format to be determined.

Prizes will be awarded to the first- place winner in each age division. The event is sponsored by Lee County Parks & Recreation and the Boca Beacon.

For more information, call Joe Wier at 964-2564.