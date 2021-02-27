Time to saddle up and join the Dog-gone Wild West!

STAFF REPORT – The Boca Grande Woman’s Club Dog Show and Spring Fair are going virtual this year, keeping Boca Grande humans and canines safe, with a combined socially distanced event Dog Gone Wild West – Dog Show & Spirit Day Saturday, March 13 when the cowboy spirit will turn the town around!

Don’t forget to register your precious pup today to compete in our “reimagined” hilarious events. Prizes for cowboy costumes, look like your owner, and best tricks are just a few areas your dog can shine!

Purchase your custom-made pet poster online to add to your collection, this supports the Boca Grande Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund and Community Grant programs. Registration forms are available at Island Dog, Hudson’s and the community center for mail-in submissions.

Deadline for the Dog Show and posters is Monday, March 1.

Winners will be announced online, in the Boca Beacon, on Island TV and live at the Community Center March 13 following The Grande Parade.

Lee County Parks and Recreation along with the Friends of the Boca Grande Community Center are joining in the cowboy spirit March 13 with the 35th annual Boca Grande Bike Path Parade which starts at 10:30 am on the Bike Path from 5th Street to the community center. Separate registration is required for that event in advance through the Lee County office at the Community Center.

All participants are encouraged to wear their masks, cowboy hats and boots on March 13 and parade their dogs and cart around town.

There will be music, prizes, an ice cream truck and ribbons for the participants and winners.

Details are posted on the Boca Grande Woman’s Club home page, bocagrandewomansclub.org where you can register online and upload photos or print out the registration form to mail or email with photos to BGWC33921@gmail.com.