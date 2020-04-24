Time to clean out the jewelry box to help a local girl: Loveland Center resident will come and collect your castoff jewelry

BY OLIVIA CAMERON – With stay-at-home recommendations regarding the safety of the public from the pandemic, what better time than to clean out old junk drawers and closets you don’t use? Any costume jewelry or antique accessories found can be donated to a local cause.

The Loveland Center in Venice is holding their annual fundraiser next February, and jewelry donations would be substantial contributions for the auction. Donations and funds raised contribute to the lives and independence of Loveland’s residential community. The village’s individuals are given the opportunity to stay active among organizations and thrive amongst their peers through education and employment systems.

Islander, Natalie Spurgeon, who has been a resident of Loveland for the past four years, coined the idea to take jewelry donations for the auction. Natalie figured people would be spending this time cleaning out dusty corners and forgotten jewelry boxes.

“I thought people who are clearing their closets out may like to donate their jewelry to the jewelry sale,” said Natalie. “The center is collecting jewelry year-round.”

Natalie suggests the old jewelry that sits around could easily be auctioned to find a good home.

Loveland’s jewelry sale funds provide a solid foundation for the center and support the dances held by the organization.

In the four years of her residence at Loveland, Natalie says her friends make the village worthwhile. She enjoys being a part of the community and looks forward to coasting around for jewelry donations.

Natalie encourages anyone who would like to donate to contact her by cell at (941) 457-9883. Those interested in donating to the organization or other information can visit lovelandcenter.org.

At left, a previous Loveland jewelry auction, and Natalie (inset).