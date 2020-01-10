Time is running out – sign up to play in the GITC today

■ STAFF REPORT

The 2020 Gasparilla Island Tennis Classic, sponsored by the Boca Beacon, still has spots left for play in the tournament. It will be held from January 25 through February 8.

This tournament is open to all area residents and members and guests of the island’s three clubs: Boca Bay Pass Club, Gasparilla Inn Tennis Club and the Boca Grande Club. Everyone is welcome.

The entry fee is $30 per player per event. This includes tournament merchandise.

There are a variety of events to choose from, and the categories include open mixed doubles, 65+ mixed doubles, men’s singles, ladies’ singles, men’s open doubles, ladies’ open doubles, men’s 65+ doubles and ladies’ 65+ doubles.

In the first week of play, open mixed doubles and ladies’ singles will be played at the Boca Grande Club. 65+ mixed doubles and men’s singles will be played at the Boca Bay Pass Club. The second week will include men’s open doubles and ladies’ 65+ doubles at the Boca Grande Club. Ladies’ open doubles will be played at The Gasparilla Inn Tennis Club, and men’s 65+ doubles will be held at the Boca Bay Pass Club.

Applications are available at the Boca Beacon office, located at 431 Park Ave. Players should make checks payable to the Boca Beacon.

To qualify for the aged events, you must reach minimum age in 2020. Players should sign up at the club holding the event a week prior to the match.

Call your club of choice for more information, or call 964-2995, the Boca Beacon office.