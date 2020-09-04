They’ll be partyin’ hard at the sandbar this weekend

Be prepared for a more-than-full field of boats this Saturday, Sept. 5, as the First Annual Sandbar Music Festival will take place, as well as a Trump flotilla that will fill the waters between Pine Island and Cayo Costa.

The music festival, advertised by KIX Country Radio, will be held at the sandbar just off the Boca Grande Causeway, by the old railroad trestle.

Music will be provided by bands American Made and Tobacco Road, in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation for veterans (this is a free show, but donations are welcome and appreciated). Just look for the floating barge, you can’t miss it.

For more information, go to kixcountry929.com and enter the keyword “sandbar.”

Also on Saturday, a Trump 2020 boat parade will be held. There are two starting points, one at the northern end of Pine Island, Bokeelia Reef Marker 92, and the second at southern Pine Island, San Carlos Bay Marker 16. It will begin at 9:45 a.m. sharp.

Be careful, but enjoy your Labor Day festivities.