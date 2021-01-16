‘Then and Now’ photo tour to be held on Monday, Jan. 18

STAFF REPORT – The Boca Grande Historical Society will present a pop-up archival presentation called “Then and Now” on Monday, Jan. 18. It will be held in the parking area next to the Boca Beacon/Gasparilla Outfitters building, on the north side.

The event will take under canopies from 10:30 to 3 p.m. The exhibit features archival historic photos (the “then”) and beautiful photos of the same locations today (the “now”). Here’s a sample of what you’ll see: Do you know where Sity Hall was? Where was the Patio Bar? Who fell in love there? Who was Ernie Liles and where did he like to take a nap? Where was the ferry dock and who was Capt. Sprott? Where was the Little Inn and what is in that location now? Who was Miss Rachel and where did she live? And there’s more. All the answers are at the Pop-Up Archive. Experience Boca Grande history in this exciting and fun way!

The event is free to everyone. Masks will be required and will be provided for those who don’t have one. Hand sanitizer will also be available.

Special thanks to Rick Montgomery of Island TV for photographing the beautiful “now” pictures for this exhibit with his drone.

Call 964-1600 for more information.