STAFF REPORT – It is officially time to howl! Capt. Sandy Melvin of Special Effects/Gasparilla Outfitters will host the “Howl at the Moon” Open Invitational Tarpon Tournament on Saturday, May 16 from 7 to 10 p.m. in Boca Grande Pass. The entry fee will be $600 per team.

Smitty Smith will be the head judge, and winners will be determined by the most releases. An observer will be placed on every boat.

Call 964-0907 for more information, or go to 4tarpon.com and click on “events.”