The primary is this Tuesday … know your polling place, and what to expect

BY MARCY SHORTUSE

The Florida primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 17, and as usual this will be a closed primary election (meaning you must vote within your registered party).

If you are interested in getting your vote in early and live in the Lee County portion of Gasparilla Island, there are 10 locations to do so on Saturday, March 14 … but the Boca Grande Community Center is not one of them. Locations are in Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Lehigh Acres and Estero. For more information on early voting on Saturday go to leevotes.org.

The Democratic and Republican presidential primary are the only things on the ballot for Boca Grande for this primary. As of press time 110 people in our precinct, which is Precinct 18, have voted by mail.

Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p .m. at the Boca Grande Community Center, in the Woman’s Club Room. For more information go to lee.vote.

In the Charlotte County portion of the island, early voting ends on Sunday, March 15. There are three places in the county to vote early – at 6868 San Casa Drive in Englewood, on Forrest Nelson Boulevard in Port Charlotte and at the courthouse on Taylor Street in Punta Gorda. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you plan to vote in the Tuesday primary, you will be going to Precinct 78 at the American Legion Post #113, 3436 Indiana Rd., Rotonda. That polling place is also open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on primary day.

For more information if you live in Charlotte County, go to charlottevotes.com.