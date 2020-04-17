The phone books are here! Here’s how to get them

STAFF REPORT – The new phone books are at the Boca Beacon office, and will be available today, April 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and on Monday, April 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The pick-up option this year will be by golf cart or car and will be set up in our parking lot during those hours. Please consider using your golf cart rather than your vehicle, as traffic will be pull-through (one way) only and the back alley is narrow. Your phone book will be handed to you mechanically, with a grab stick.

Walk-ups are not allowed. Please cover your face to protect us, we will be covering ours to protect you. Those who are not wearing face coverings will not be served.

Please enter the alleyway behind the Baptist church from 4th Street. When you enter the parking lot in your vehicle you will be asked your name and phone number, as we do every year. Your first copy will be free, additional copies are $5 each.

We will only be accepting exact change cash, which you will place in a bucket. There will be no human contact.

Make sure you review your listing in the phone book once you get a chance to look through it, and email changes to info@bocabeacon.com.