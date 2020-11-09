The Island School, Charlotte County schools closed on Monday for Eta

STAFF REPORT – School has already been canceled for Island School students, as well as for Charlotte and Sarasota County students, preceding Tropical Storm/Hurricane Eta.

As of 9:20 p.m. Eta was still a tropical storm off the coast of the Florida Keys: There is a probability it could become a hurricane.

Projections are still sketchy for the path Eta will take once she crosses over the southern tip of Florida. As it stands, we might be getting the worst of our weather tonight and into tomorrow, unless the storm slows down. Some heavy rain should be expected.

Models this evening believe she will curve out and make landfall somewhere north of Tampa. This storm is very unpredictable so keep a close eye on your local weather to see where it will make landfall once a pressure system from around Mexico comes this way and changes the storm’s course.

This is a large weather pattern right now, so we might be getting on-and-off rain until Tuesday, or even into Wednesday.

We will keep you posted.