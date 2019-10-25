The bat lady is coming today, Halloween carnival tomorrow

■ STAFF REPORT

Florida native bats will be exhibited at a presentation today. RSVP at barrierislandparks society.org. The program begins promptly at 1:30 p.m. at the Boca Grande Community Center auditorium.

On Saturday, Oct. 26 the Lee County Parks & Recreation Halloween carnival will be held from noon to 2 p.m., with the costume contest beginning promptly at noon (arrive early to register). The age groups will be infant – 3, 4 – 5, 6 – 8, 9 -12, and of course, the family/group division.

Registration will take place in front of the outside stage from 11:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.

Following the costume contest, the carnival will include homemade carnival games, gigantic inflatables, the cakewalk and carnival treats. The fun will continue until 2 p.m. All food and activities are sponsored by the Friends of Boca Grande Community Center and are free for everyone to enjoy. The Woman’s Club sponsored all the inflatables.

Lee County Parks & Recreation asks families to donate one bag or more of individually wrapped soft candy per child. Please drop the candy off by Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The cakewalk is also a big hit at the carnival, and they are asking everyone to donate a cake for this exciting activity. All cakes must be dropped off by Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon. Donated cakes will be entered into the cake-decorating contest. There will also be a pumpkin-carving contest, so don’t forget to drop off your carved pumpkin by noon on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Volunteers to staff the game booths, pass out food and help with overall preparations for the carnival are always needed. If you would like to volunteer or donate a cake, call Joe Wier at 964-2564.

On Sunday, Oct. 27 beginning at 9 a.m., there will be a Halloween Lighthouse climbing tour, with docents sharing the history of the old landmark Lighthouse at the very south end of the island. Tours will end at noon. RSVP at barrierislandparkssociety.org.

On Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31, downtown merchants will have their candy ready for some happy haunters, as the annual Chamber of Commerce Halloween walk is scheduled for 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Stop by and get some goodies here before heading out on the big haunting excursion.