Thanks to J.T. and his crew for a great Italian evening

■ STAFF REPORT

On November 23, 2271 Shore Lane transformed itself into a rustic neighborhood Italian trattoria for 10 lucky participants who had the winning bid at last year’s Strawberry Festival auction.

The United Methodist Women used these donated funds to support various worthy women’s and children’s missions in the local area. The diners included David & Joan Senior, Ed & Beth Paxton, Nick & Helen Kaiser, John & Ann Treat, and Curt and Sara Moll. Chef JT Turner graciously donated his culinary skills in the preparation of a gourmet six-course Italian meal.

The dinner wait staff, comprised of Jane Caple, Jim Cochrun, Dian & Richard Klepser, and Ruth and Jim Paschall, served the meal & generously poured Italian wines and digestifs. Musical entertainment was provided by the island’s roving troubadour, Antonio “Tony” Bologna (Ross Witschonke) and the singing wait staff.

Visiting South Sea islander, Chief Hookielaulau (Jim Cochrun) trumpeted his Triton shell for the “dimming of the day” ceremony.