A special thank you from BIPS

SUBMITTED BY THE BARRIER ISLAND PARKS SOCIETY – Like other organizations on the island, due to COVID-19, Barrier Island Parks Society has sacrificed our ability to continue our mission to inspire, educate and preserve our natural and historic treasures, in hopes to preserve and protect the lives of our global and local visitors, volunteers, staff and community. BIPS closed the beloved Port Boca Grande Lighthouse & Museum, Gasparilla Island Lighthouse, Amory Memorial Chapel and all programs and events during the height of season, with a negative financial impact to BIPS of over $300,000.

Our best known annual event and fundraiser, the Green Gala, was also canceled. Not only did we miss the fun and enjoyment of sharing this magical evening with you to celebrate our 30th Anniversary, but BIPS lost a sustaining base for funding our parks, historic landmarks and educational programs.

Thankfully, some very generous sponsors and guests allowed us to keep all or part of their gifts as donations. We would like to sincerely thank you each for being our heroes, for your passion, commitment and belief in BIPS and its mission to inspire the exploration and preservation of our natural and historic treasures.

Our Deepest Thanks to:

We would also like to give a very special thanks to all of those wonderful people who volunteered to help at the Green Gala, we couldn’t do it without you!

Many thanks to you, from the BIPS Board of Directors and Staff.