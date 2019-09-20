Temporary GIWA bridge near Inn golf course complete

■ BY SUE ERWIN

The new concrete bridge leading to the new water facility on the island has been completed. The purpose of the temporary bridge is for rehabilitation of the island’s new wastewater treatment plant, but the present golf course bridge does not have the weight capacity needed to construct new concrete tanks (or if constructed with small loads it would be cost prohibitive). This project will take place over the next three to four years.

“This year the bridge has primarily been used for earthwork preparing the site for the installation of new concrete tanks next summer,” said Gasparilla Island Water Association Utility Director Bonnie Pringle. “Our heavy construction season allowed on the golf course is May 1 until November 15 each year.”

The center span of the bridge will be removed on November 15, which will allow boat traffic to flow again until the center span is reinstalled on May 1, 2020.

“Our plan is to have a contractor set to begin construction of the new treatment tanks in May,” Pringle said.