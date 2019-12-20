‘Taste’ tickets on sale now, event scheduled for February 3

■ STAFF REPORT
It’s that time of the year again, when the eats are “grande” and the music is swinging at “The Taste of Boca Grande,” scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at the Boca Bay Pass Club.
The Brett Foreman Band is slated to play again this year, and it has proven to be a favorite with the dancing and prancing islanders in the know.
Tickets are $125 and can be purchased at numerous locations, including the following:
- The Boca Beacon office, upstairs at 431 Park Ave. 964-2995;
- The BRC Realtors of Boca Grande, 333 Park Ave. #2C 964-8180;
- The Boca Grande Club, 5000 Gasparilla Rd., 964-2211;
- The Boca Bay Pass Club, 898 Gulf Blvd., 964-0769;
- Michael Saunders & Company of Boca Grande, 420 E. Railroad Ave., 964-2000;
You can also go to harrychapinfoodbank.org for more information.