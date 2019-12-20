‘Taste’ tickets on sale now, event scheduled for February 3

Featured News, The News
December 20, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print
‘Taste’ tickets on sale now, event scheduled for February 3

■ STAFF REPORT

It’s that time of the year again, when the eats are “grande” and the music is swinging at “The Taste of Boca Grande,” scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at the Boca Bay Pass Club.

The Brett Foreman Band is slated to play again this year, and it has proven to be a favorite with the dancing and prancing islanders in the know.

Tickets are $125 and can be purchased at numerous locations, including the following:

  • The Boca Beacon office, upstairs at 431 Park Ave. 964-2995;
  • The BRC Realtors of Boca Grande, 333 Park Ave. #2C 964-8180;
  • The Boca Grande Club, 5000 Gasparilla Rd., 964-2211;
  • The Boca Bay Pass Club, 898 Gulf Blvd., 964-0769;
  • Michael Saunders & Company of Boca Grande, 420 E. Railroad Ave., 964-2000;

You can also go to harrychapinfoodbank.org for more information.

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post