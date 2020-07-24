Take the ‘Boca Grande Pledge’- Boca Grande residents, businesses sign up to keep the island safer from COVID-19

SUBMITTED BT THE BOCA GRANDE HEALTH CLINIC- Boca Grande has always been unique and comes to hold a special place in the hearts of all who have the opportunity to experience the island.

The Boca Grande Health Clinic, the Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association, the Boca Grande Fire Department, the Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce, the Gasparilla Island Water Association, the Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority, the Boca Grande Homeowners Association and Boca Grande Club, Inc., Boca Bay Homeowners Associations and Pass Club, and the Boca Grande Health Clinic Foundation, together with the Boca Grande Woman’s Club, The Gasparilla Inn & Club, Friends of Boca Grande Community Center, The Island School, the Boca Beacon, the Grande Quay Homeowners Association, Boca Grande North Homeowners Association and Grande Property Services, with Boca Grande Isles and the Gulf Shores North Property Owners Associations want to invite everyone, including all local businesses, organizations and all individual community members of all ages to join us in a united effort to keep Boca Grande healthy and safe and help stop the spread of Covid-19.

We hope everyone will join us in pledging to commit ourselves to go above and beyond to support one another and to keep one another and the entire Boca Grande community healthy and safe for everyone to enjoy for many years to come.

We are in this together and together we can make a difference!

Visit surveymonkey.com/r/BocaGrandePledge (or scan the QR code with your phone) for more information and to take the BG pledge.