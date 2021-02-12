Take an ‘Adventure in the Glades’ with Gail Cleveland

Spending a week in the swamp may not be everyone’s idea of a dream getaway to celebrate a BIG birthday, but for this artist it was paradise! According to artist Gail Cleveland, it was a perfect week. The weather turned chilly, which worked out fine as the gators were sleepy and the bugs weren’t biting. With storm fronts coming through the clouds were always changing, creating spectacular cloud formations.

Gail was able to paint non-stop, producing more than a dozen sketches to be worked up in the studio. Gail and her husband, Terry, kayaked the Turner River and explored the 10,000 islands area. They hiked in search of old growth forests in the Big Cypress National Preserve, Fakahatchee Strand State Preserve and Corkscrew Swamp. The pair have been on a quest to visit old growth trees, which so far has taken them to Vancouver Island British Columbia, Eagle Lake in Maine and the Everglades.

Gail will be displaying her Everglades paintings at the Smart Studio on Park Avenue in Boca Grande from February 25 through the end of March. The gallery is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment. Call 964-0519 with any questions.

To learn more about the artist visit smart-studio.com.