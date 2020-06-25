Take a walk on the wet side with a seagrass wading adventure

To the Editor:

Take a walk on the wet side! Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, Inc. (CHEC) will be conducting free Seagrass Adventure Estuary wading trips at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood at 9 AM on the following dates:

December 12

December 21

December 26 (full)

January 4

January 15

January 28

February 8

February 18

March 19

After an introductory program on aquatic environments, participants will walk a short distance to Lemon Bay, where, using dip nets and hand viewers, they will wade into the shallow waters in search of the plants and animals that reside there. This exciting hands-on activity is both educational and fun for people of all ages.

Participation is limited; therefore, pre-registration is necessary for this free program. All children must be accompanied by an adult. For further information and/or to register, call Cedar Point Park at (941) 475-0769.

Visit ChecFlorida.org for additional educational programs.

Seagrass Adventures are made available with funding support from the Mosaic Company Foundation in cooperation with Charlotte County Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources and are conducted by the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center (CHEC).

Bobbi Rodgers

Resource Manager

Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center

Cedar Point Environmental Park site