Suncoast among 160 shelters nationwide to reduce adoption fees during Bissell Foundation event

STAFF REPORT – On October 1 to 4, BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) is teaming up with 160 shelters partners in 33 states to reduce adoption fees and find forever homes during Empty the Shelters (ETS). You have the opportunity to save a life by choosing adoption or making a contribution to the ETS fund at bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters-donations.

During Empty the Shelters, BPF sponsors adoption fees so adopters pay $25 to adopt a dog or a cat at Suncoast Humane Society. With the unforeseen COVID-19 pandemic, along with the recent Hurricane Laura, BPF has offered more assistance to shelter partners than ever before.

If you would like to meet and adopt your pet from Suncoast Humane Society, you must submit an adoption application available online at humane.org. All visits are by appointment only, face masks are required and social distancing must be practiced. Adoption days and hours at Suncoast Humane Society will be Thursday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This will be the sixth ETS event this year and with the overwhelming demand, BPF is in need of your support to continue its lifesaving work through the rest of 2020. When you give to Empty the Shelters, 100 percent of your contribution will help a shelter pet find a forever home.

“BPF is happy to host Empty the Shelters events as our budget allows because we know it works for our shelter partners and the pets in their care,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “By sponsoring adoption fees during ETS, we make it a win-win for everyone involved.”

All animals included in the Empty the Shelters promotion will be microchipped and spayed/neutered to prevent further pet homelessness. BPF will also honor foster-to-adopt cases that begin October 1 to 4 and are finalized up to one week after the event.

Since the program’s inception in 2016, ETS has helped 40,550 shelter pets find homes.