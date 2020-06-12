Summer Camp starts this week: How has it changed since COVID came to town?

BY MARCY SHORTUSE- Prior to 2020, many local kids (and their parents) looked forward to the beginning of summer camp, which is held at the Boca Grande Community Center and usually starts the week after school ends.

This year, though, things are different. It’s not as simple to drop your child off with a kiss and a sack lunch, knowing that we are still in the midst of a pandemic. How does that work, to keep kids safe when the whole basis of camp is peer interaction?

Lee County has set up a different camp this year, a camp that doesn’t include field trips to amusement parks and swimming pools. The amount of children in the traditional camp (for children kindergarten through fifth grade) has been taken down to less than 20, and there is no camp this year for the older children.

Other changes this year include each group of children (nine to a group) having a specific location or room in the building for the campers’ inside play and personal storage, and campers having the opportunity to do the traditional outside play time, arts and crafts and other activities, but only within their own group. Each camper will have their own supplies, and no sharing will be permitted. At the end of each day, when all campers have gone home, staff will conduct an extensive cleaning and disinfecting of all surfaces.

While face coverings are not required to be worn by campers or staff, they may be used at the individual’s discretion.

Camp will officially begin on Monday, June 15, at 7:30 a.m. Activities officially begin between 9 and 9:30 a.m., and parent pickup is any time prior to 5:30 p.m.

Call the Boca Grande Community Center, 964-2564, if you have any questions.