Strawberry Festival this weekend

BY SUSAN HANAFEE

Did someone say fresh strawberry shortcake, sizzling brats and hot dogs, homemade delicacies, bargains galore and a silent auction? Did someone say the United Methodist Women’s 22nd annual Strawberry Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at the Boca Grande Community Center Grounds?

Well, yes, we did say that. We also said don’t miss it!

Chair Becca de Rosa has gathered up 55 flats of plump strawberries from Hernandez Produce in Wauchula, Florida. Grilling for God Chair Dan O’Connell has ordered 480 hot dogs and 960 brats. “The good Wisconsin brats,” he says.

And when she’s not collecting tons of amazing items for the Bargain Room, Jan Myers has baked 650 of the lightest, tastiest biscuits you would ever want to mix with strawberries and whipped cream.

There will also be a yummy collection of homemade baked goods and jellies for sale. The boutique will have an assortment of special items for your home at great prices. And there will be the usual fun things for kids to do.

Come and enjoy, knowing that the money you spend will go to worthy causes that benefit women and children in need in Charlotte and Lee counties.