Signs of a return to normalcy: Community Center, Fust Library open

BY MARCY SHORTUSE- The Boca Grande Community Center will be opening on October 12, after being closed for several months due to COVID-19.

From October 19 to October 30 Lee County Parks and Recreation staff will be accepting space requests for any programs you would like to have prior to January 1, 2021.

You are asked not to submit any space requests for the 2021 season during this time. Another e-mail will be sent out sometime in early November for all 2021 programs.

If you plan on using outdoor green space for your event / program, it will be the responsibility of each organization to set-up / take down all tables, chairs and equipment being used. Do not promote your program in any way until you get an approval from a Parks and Rec representative. For more information call the Community Center at 964-2564.

The Johann Fust Library is now open again as well, with new hours that include Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

At the library, signage is posted for following Centers for Disease Control guidelines and social distancing. Everyone is asked to please wear face coverings while enjoying the library.

For more information call the library at 964-2488.