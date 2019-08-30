Sign up now for the Great Beach Cleanup

■ STAFF REPORT

Join Gasparilla Vacations, LeeCounty, Gulf Coast International Properties and the Ocean Conservancy on Saturday, Sept. 21 for the 31st annual International Coastal Cleanup Day in Boca Grande.

The cleanup begins at 9 a.m. and continues until noon. Volunteers and sponsors are needed. Gloves, trash bags, water and T-shirts will be available to those who register.

In the past five years 11,000 volunteers removed more than 90,000 pounds of trash from Lee County waterways.

For more information and to register, go to klcb.org/coastalcleanup.html. You can also call Gasparilla Vacations at 941-964-1426 for details and sponsorship opportunities, or email Rob Domke at rob@go2boca.com.