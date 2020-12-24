Should I stay or should I go? Weighing the risks of social gatherings

Submission Note: The COVID-19 situation remains fluid. This article reflects information known at the time it was submitted to The Boca Beacon.

BY THE BOCA GRANDE HEALTH CLINIC- Making decisions about visiting with family and friends, attending an event, or even shopping can be stressful in these times. While the safest option is to postpone visits during this risky time, that may not be possible.

So, what should you consider to be sure to keep COVID-19 off the guest list? This risk stratifying table might help with attending and/or planning an event. It is by no means all-inclusive and as in real life, many factors will fall into gray zones. Use it as a guide to determine how many of your “exposure points” you will be spending and if you are comfortable with the risk.

As you weigh the risks, please also keep in mind that our own choices impact others around us. Please take everyday precautions to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Stay home if you are sick. Do not participate in activities if you are sick. Wear a mask, keep a safe distance from others, and wash your hands frequently (or use hand sanitizer).