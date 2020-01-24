Scholarship deadline for Woman’s Club rapidly approaching

STAFF REPORT – The Boca Grande Woman’s Club Scholarship Committee is now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Applicants for the program must meet the following criteria: 1) be applying for admission to a school of higher education (including some technical programs); 2) demonstrate a B or better high school grade point average; and 3) be a resident of Boca Grande, the child of a resident of Boca Grande, or the child of a parent who is currently employed and has been employed a minimum of two years on Boca Grande. The primary source of income (at least over 50 percent) must come from work on Boca Grande.

Additionally, all applicants are required to submit a FAFSA form, which can be obtained by going to fafsa.gov online.

BGWC scholarship applications may be obtained from the Woman’s Club website, bocagrandewomansclub.org, or by emailing BGWC33921@gmail.com or by contacting the Boca Grande Woman’s Club Scholarship Committee at P.O. Box 1164, Boca Grande, Florida 33921.

Students at Lemon Bay High School should obtain applications from LBHS College and Career Counselor Teresa Dailey. All Lemon Bay applications will be processed through the school.

Deadline for applications is February 1, 2020. Interviews for all students who qualify for the program will be scheduled in early March.