RPP fundraiser scheduled for March 15 Celebrating 30 years of theatrics – get your tickets now!

STAFF REPORT

The Royal Palm Players of Boca Grande are celebrating 30 years of live theatre with a “not-to-be-missed” showing highlighting some of their classic performances. A cocktail reception with start the night off, and show tunes will bring the stars. Led by Emecees Boots Tosdorf and Mark Masselink, this is one you won’t want to miss.

President Ann Fletcher has been a proud member since 2006 and is taking the Players to new heights with this fundraising event. The funds raised will go into director hires and costume design, to name a few contributions.

Without the support of Boca Grande, the RPP wouldn’t be celebrating their 30th year.

This event is limited in seating, so order your tickets now for a one-of-a- kind festivity. Heavy delicious hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and wine by the Pass Club will be served under the sunshade, with a photo booth for your keepsake picture in some of the props from past musicals. Then proceed into the auditorium, where noisemakers will be available, a video of the past 30 years of performers will run continuously, and live entertainment by some of your favorite RPP performers such as tap dancing, will be featured.

The event begins at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 22 at the Boca Grande Community Center and will move into the auditorium shortly after. Those who do not want to miss the theatrical mix can visit royalpalmplayers.com or call 964-2670 for tickets and more information.