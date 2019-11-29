Road update from GIWA

November 29, 2019
■ STAFF REPORT

The Gasparilla Island Water Association has been removing and replacing the sanitary sewer, laying new pipelines and repairing a manhole on Harbor Drive near Boca Grande Marina over the past several days. Ribbon curbing will also be replaced on all paver brick driveways.

The project should be completed by Monday, Dec. 2.

Construction crews will be paving the roads on Harbor Drive near the Boca Grande Marina on Wednesday, Dec. 4 and Thursday, Dec. 5.

The project is expected to be finished on Friday, Dec. 6, and Harbor Drive should be open to normal traffic that afternoon.

Marcy Shortuse

