■ STAFF REPORT

Starting this week, for the next three weeks The Gasparilla Inn & Club will be installing storm drainpipe at the intersection of 7th St. and Palm Ave., then progressing across East Railroad and Gasparilla Road.

There will be timed lane closures, but all will be per regulations, with signage and flag men to ensure proper safety regulations.

If anyone has any questions regarding this project, call Mary O’Bannon, project manager, at (941) 964-0220.