Remembering Bobby Sullivan…

STAFF REPORT- A son of Boca Grande – Bobby Sullivan – passed away on Monday, July 13. He will be missed by many.

“Bobby and I graduated together from Boca Grande High School, we were teammates on the 1955 high school basketball team,” said his lifelong friend, Babe Darna. “He was one of the hardest working people I’ve ever known. He always finished a job, no matter how long or difficult it was. He respected everyone he met and everyone respected him. At Statewide, we worked together for 17 years. I don’t remember us exchanging a harsh word the entire time. I had such tremendous respect and trust in him.

“Bobby was my good friend, and I will miss him a lot.”

Bobby’s obituary is pending at this time.