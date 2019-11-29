Red tide report …

In Southwest Florida over the past week, K. brevis was observed at background to medium concentrations in Sarasota County, low to high concentrations in Charlotte County, very low to high concentrations in and/or offshore of Lee County, and very low to high concentrations in Collier County. Bloom concentrations (>100,000 K. brevis cells per liter) persist in Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties.

These include coastal sites in Sarasota County, coastal, inlet and estuarine sites in Charlotte and Lee counties, a site sampled 10 miles offshore of Lee County and coastal sites in Collier County. High concentrations (>1 million cells per liter) were observed in 27 samples from Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties.