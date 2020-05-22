Red Gill this weekend, El Torneo Mas Rico to be held in June

May 22, 2020
STAFF REPORT – Next up for fishing tournaments is the Red Gill Invitational, to be held on Sunday, May 24 from 5 to 8 p.m.

This is the fifth year the Red Gill – a tarpon tournament – has been held. The entry fee is $600 and there are cash prizes for first fish, last fish, most releases and second most releases.

There’s still time to give tournament coordinator William Woodroffe a call at (813) 310-1609 or Melissa Steyer at (941) 979-2676 for registration and payment.

On Thursday and Friday, June 4 and 5, Woodroffe will hold the first ever El Torneo Mas Rico – The Quarantine Classic.

Fishing times are 3 to 7 p.m. each day. The entry fee will be $2,000.

Teams can register with Melissa Steyer (941) 979-2676 or with Woodroffe at (813) 310-1609.

