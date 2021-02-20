Ready to catch the big one? Mark your calendar for the youth fishing tournament on February 27

Featured News, The News
February 20, 2021
A+ A-
Email Print
Ready to catch the big one? Mark your calendar for the youth fishing tournament on February 27

STAFF REPORT – Grab your fishing pole and tackle box and come join the family fun at our youth fishing tournament on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. at the Boca Grande fishing pier (Behind Kappy’s Market). Tournaments are for boys and girls ages 15 and under. 

Bait will be provided (no lures allowed). This is a catch-and-release tournament. Prizes in all age groups will be awarded to winning fisher boys and girls.

To maintain proper social distancing, placement on the pier will be based on pre-registration order.  

Tournaments are sponsored by the Boca Beacon and Boca Grande Marina. 

To Register contact Khoreen Vetter at Kvetter@leegov.com or 964-2564 ext. 2.

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post