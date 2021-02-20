Ready to catch the big one? Mark your calendar for the youth fishing tournament on February 27

STAFF REPORT – Grab your fishing pole and tackle box and come join the family fun at our youth fishing tournament on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. at the Boca Grande fishing pier (Behind Kappy’s Market). Tournaments are for boys and girls ages 15 and under.

Bait will be provided (no lures allowed). This is a catch-and-release tournament. Prizes in all age groups will be awarded to winning fisher boys and girls.

To maintain proper social distancing, placement on the pier will be based on pre-registration order.

Tournaments are sponsored by the Boca Beacon and Boca Grande Marina.

To Register contact Khoreen Vetter at Kvetter@leegov.com or 964-2564 ext. 2.