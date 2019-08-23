Progress on the playground … but it’s slow

■ BY SUE ERWIN

The old playground at The Island School has been torn down and cleared away, and workers are staging the area for the new equipment that was delivered to the school last week.

The project was delayed due to permitting issues. Lee County Communications Director Betsy Clayton said the new playground installation should be completed within the next few weeks.

“The surface is going to be ADA-compliant, engineered wood fiber, and it will be approximately mid-September when it is finished,” Clayton said.

The Island School students returned to classes on Monday, August 12. The playground area is currently taped off and closed. Students have been using the back area of the school and the basketball courts for recreational purposes.