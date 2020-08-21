PROFILE: Hermila Perreault

BY OLIVIA CAMERON – From a Catholic upbringing to administrative assistant at a Methodist church, Hermila Perreault has found a job in Boca Grande that, in her own words, is “very rewarding, because it revolves around helping others.”

“Growing up in Colombia as the youngest of seven children, I was the little girl of the family who was always overprotected and spoiled,” she said.

Once she was born, Hermila claimed her parents had experience under their belt and raised her with ease.

“I learned from my siblings’ mistakes, which is one of the greatest advantages of being the youngest,” she said.

Hermila was endowed with the teachings of her family, which contributed to the woman she is today.

While living in Colombia, Hermila worked as a secretary for a natural gas power plant.

“It was a huge project then,” she said.

The country relied on hydroelectric power just before a drought took away electricity in the early 90s.

“They built natural gas power plants to replace their way of harvesting electricity. Electricity had to be rationed at the time.”

While working at the plant, she met her husband, Ron, originally from Maine, who worked for the business until retiring. They married in Colombia and took their newfound love overseas. Hermila and Ron moved to Rangeley, Maine, just below the Canadian border. Every two years, Hermila would travel home to visit her father, until he passed away.

“I miss Colombia from time to time and my relatives who are raising families of their own now. But the U.S. has offered me countless opportunities,” she said.

Hermila has worked as an administrative assistant for 25 years. Before working in Boca Grande, she was an ad- ministrative assistant for a health insurance agency until she realized her budding merit.

“While working as an assistant, I was also partially doing the job of an agent, which gave me an advantage,” she said.

The agency owner encouraged her to obtain an agent’s license, as he said she would be of value as a bilingual agent.

“When I excelled, he stopped letting me work to my full potential. That’s when I switched agencies.”