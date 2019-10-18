Placida boat ramp to be expanded

■ BY SUE ERWIN

The Charlotte County Board of Commissioners had its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Items on the agenda included an update on various projects budgeted throughout the county.

Plans are in progress to update and expand the Placida Park public boat ramp located at 6499 Boca Grande Causeway.

Charlotte County Commissioners announced that there is a new design in progress for the public boat ramp. Plans include an expanded new 2-lane boat ramp, additional parking and new restrooms. The budget for the project is $7,000,000.

It is expected there will be a lengthy permitting process for the plan to get approved. The expansion should be complete by late 2022.

“This is a going to be a huge improvement for boater access in a highly busy boating area,” said Assistant County Administrator Travis Mortimer. “This is going to be a big project and a lengthy project, but we expect to finish it by the end of 2022.”

The public ramp is a highly used boat ramp that fills up quickly on the weekends.

To fund the project, Charlotte County voters approved a penny sales tax in 2014. Some of that money was used to budget the so-called “Tier 2” project.

Several other county projects were discussed at the meeting, including recreation center renovations, library additions and road extension plans throughout Charlotte County.

The Board of County Commissioners meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of month at the Charlotte County Administrative building, located at 18500 Murdock Cir. In Port Charlotte.