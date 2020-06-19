Paddle for Peace unites approximately 100 on local waters

BY OLIVIA CAMERON- Approximately 100 locals participated in last Sunday’s Paddle for Peace water excursion to the Boca Grande Sandbar. Glass Bottom Rentals owner and coordinator, Aaron Koher, saw his event as a success.

Paddle for Peace was designed to steer locals away from their phones and political frustration to experience a day on the water. The Glass Bottom Rentals crew hosted and handed out needed equipment.

The line of cars leading out to the rental location was jam-packed with participants. Paddleboards were inflating on the path. Kayakers slung their boats overhead and carried them out to the cove entrance.

Participants clad in bright colors spent the afternoon cruising the soft waves out to the Boca Grande Sandbar.

“It was just amazing and we had blast. Our voyagers spent the whole day relaxing out on the sandbar,” Aaron said.

With around 78 kayaks, many of the paddlers sat two to a kayak or paddleboard.

Aaron organized the paddle alongside the ladies at Glass Bottom Rentals. Aaron also appreciated the help of local Mike Dittmer, who volunteered his time to send boats into the water.

“It was great to finally spend time with all of the locals who I wanted to get to know better,” said Aaron. The paddle excursion gave people a chance to see new faces after being stuck inside for so long.

After around four hours on the water, paddlers headed back to the cove to carry their kayaks and boards overhead. Sunburns and all, the participants matched the pink on their tie-dye tops.

Glass Bottom Rental tours have hardly had a break during the re-opening of the community businesses. For more information, visit glassbottomrentals.com.