‘Paddle for Peace’ to be held this weekend at the north end

BY OLIVIA CAMERON- It’s the first time in a while people in Boca Grande are considering attending an event involving a considerable portion of the community. Glass Bottom Rentals on Boca Grande is holding ‘Paddle for Peace,’ an afternoon to paddle out across the waters that border Gasparilla.

Amid consistent protesting nationwide, the upcoming ocean excursion is a chance for people to leave their frustration at home for peaceful unity. Glass Bottom Rentals is hosting the trip from their launch to the sandbar this Sunday, June 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Owner and coordinator Aaron Koher encourages paddle boarders, kayakers and water voyagers to join in.

“I was fed up with the hate and media attention regarding the political uproar in the world. I created the event to offer people a relaxing afternoon on the water where they can unplug,” said Aaron.

Aaron was not expecting the event to gain the interest of over 400 locals, but so far it has.

“I want our community to come together safely. We have given our equipment to the first people who asked to participate,” said Aaron.

Participants who attend are encouraged to wear tie-dye and bright colors. The event is free to the public. Parking will be limited. The Sunday trip will launch from 5810 Gasparilla Road and will travel out to the Boca Grande Sandbar. Participants are urged to arrive early, around 9 a.m. The group will gather in the cove until start time within the following hour.

For more information, call Aaron at (941) 237-1756.