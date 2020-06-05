Our Lady of Mercy public meeting regarding expansion to be held June 18

STAFF REPORT- A public meeting will be held by Morris-Depew Associates on Thursday, June 18 from 6 to 7 p.m., online, regarding the expansion of the Our Lady of Mercy Church Campus. The proposal is to construct a new Parish Life Center on property at 221 W. Railroad Drive, just south of the Church Campus at 240/250 Park Avenue.

The public meeting will be on-line at: us02web.zoom.us/j/87006659673?pwd=dkc3ZjFWZGNGRWRONjBsL3JhZE1WZz09. If you do not have internet access, please call (929) 436-2866, enter Meeting ID: 870 0665 9673 and password 06182020 to listen to the presentation.

The requests specifically include a special exception application to allow the expansion of a religious facility at 221 W. Railroad Drive; an administrative variance application to allow variations in the property development regulations; and a public hearing variance application to allow variations to landscape buffer widths. Application materials can be accessed at: dioceseofvenice.org/offices/offices-departments/building/building-projects/our-lady-of-mercy- parish-life-center/.

Direct any questions or comments to Heather M. Urwiller, Principal Planner, Morris-Depew Associates either by phone at (239) 337-3993 or email at Hurwiller@M-DA.com.