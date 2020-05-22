On to Junior High! 11 students graduate from The Island School

BY MAKAILA LINDSEY – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Island School fifth graders might not get a traditional graduation, but thanks to the Boca Beacon, this article is going to be all about them! Introducing your 2020 TIS graduating class.

Will Duke

First up we have fifth grader Will Duke, who is 12 years old and has been with The Island School for six years. His favorite memories of The Island School are of seeing his friends every day. He will miss drawing his Godzilla drawings and showing his friends the amazing drawings that he drew every day. He says that when he grows up he wants to be a movie maker and wants to create the movie “Gator Man.” His favorite Island School event has been all of his past end-of-year ceremonies, and his favorite classes have been science class and math class with Miss Bengston and Mr. Tremaine. To keep busy this quarantine time he does FaceTime with his cousins and plays Roblox with them.

Jayden Hammond

Jayden Hammond is ll, and when he grows up he wants to be a baseball player or a football player. He has been going to TIS for 4 years. He will miss seeing the teachers, going to Ms. Bengston’s class and seeing all his friends. His favorite Island School event is Water Day. To pass the time during this long break he likes to do schoolwork, play video games such as Roblox with his friends and spend time with his friends.

Devin Castillo

Devin Castillo has been with The Island School for 4 years . When he grows up he wants to be a sports medic, because he always wanted to play sports and that would be the second best thing! He will miss his friends and teachers, and his favorite school event is the Chowder Dinner. His hobbies are sports, piano, and art. In sixth grade he looks forward to harder concepts for a challenge.

Savannah Pope

Next is Savannah Pope, who is 11 and has been with The Island School for 6 years. She will miss the teachers and all of her friends. When she grows up she wants to be a veterinarian, and she loves animals. While she’s been at home she has found some new hobbies, such as making Shrinky Dinks and teaching her sister, Georgia, how to do really fun crafts.

Payton Martin

Payton Martin is 10, and she has been with The Island school for six years, like her previous friends. Her favorite memories of The Island school are the yearly Field Day and seeing all the teachers every day. When she grows up she wants to be a hockey player for the Tampa Bay Lightning, and her favorite Island School event is Dr. Seuss Week. Dressing up every day as something different wacky and funny. Seeing the teachers dressing up too.

Xyonn Daniels

Xyonn Daniels is 10 years old. He has been with The Island School for the last year, and his favorite memory of The Island School is going to the golf course and singing for all of the players for the annual Shootout. He will miss his friends and teachers, and when he grows up he wants to be a YouTuber. During this long “spring break” he likes to play board games with his family and think good thoughts to stay happy.

Lucas Coleman

Lucas Coleman is 10, and he has also been with The Island school for six years. His favorite memory of The Island school is kindergarten with Ms. O’Connor, and he will miss the teachers and Ms. Thompson. When he grows up he wants to be a fishing captain, and his favorite subject is math. To keep busy during this quarantine break, he rides his skiff with his brothers, Jacob and Hudson! Lucas is very excited to meet new friends at his new school next year.

Jacob Coleman

Next is Lucas’s brother, Jacob Coleman, also 10 and who has also been with the school for six years. He really enjoys painting boat pictures and the yearly Field Day. When he grows up he wants to be a fishing captain also, and his favorite class is math. Jacob really loved playing flag football and really misses seeing his buddy Devin.

If it sounds like Jacob and Lucas have a lot in common, they do! If you didn’t already know it, they are twins.

Makaila Lindsey

Following the twins is me, Makaila Lindsey. I am 10 years old, and when I grow up I want to be a Disney cast member or actress. I will miss all the kind people at The Island School, especially the volunteers like Ms. Winterer. I loved seeing my friends every day. I have been with The Island school for six years, and my favorite school event is the annual “Thanksgiving” potluck, because the whole school community comes together to make something beautiful and fun. Sharing our families together. I will miss all my teachers and Ms. Kelly and Ms. Christy, and of course Officer Willie! I will also miss Drama Club and the Camera Club.

Ava Foos

Ava Foos is 10 years old and has been with The Island School for six years. Her favorite memory of The Island School is going to math in Ms. Bengston’s class and seeing her friends. Her favorite Island School event is Field Day, and when she grows up she wants to be a professional soccer player.

Ella Grinstead

Last, but not the least at all! Ella Grinstead is 10 and has been with The Island School for 4 years. She will miss everything about The Island School, and when she grows up she wants to be a YouTuber or actress. Her favorite subject is math, and her favorite school event is Water Day during Field Day.

Most of us have been together since we started at Boca Grande Preschool, and some of us have been together even before then. This year is even more difficult, because we will be going to different places and we don’t get to really say goodbye. We won’t get to have our last weeks and days with our teachers and Ms. Thompson with hugs and kind words. Or even everyone’s favorite, Field/Water Day.

But I like to think about how lucky I am that even though I won’t have those last few weeks with those special memories, we are all so lucky to have the last year and other years here, together, and not just with each other, but with all of you reading this right now.

We want to thank Makaila for her reporting skills this year in our newspaper’s school pages. She has done a great job, she has a beautiful spirit, and she will be missed. Good luck to all Island School fifth grade graduates, we hope that all of your future endeavors are as rewarding as your time in our little school was.