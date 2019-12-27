Obituary: Virginia M. Lambrecht

Virginia McMillan Lambrecht, 79, of Boca Grande, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in St. Clair Shores, Michigan.

She was born in Detroit, Michigan to James McMillan and Virginia Cutting McMillan and attended Grosse Pointe University School (now University Liggett School) and The Ethel Walker School in Connecticut. She also attended Wheaton College in Massachusetts and the University of Geneva.

Ginny was an active volunteer at the Boca Grande Health Clinic, the Tau Beta Association, the Junior League of Detroit, the Garden Club of Michigan, and the National Society of Colonial Dames. She was also an active member of the Boca Grande Lighthouse United Methodist Church.

Ginny loved to play tennis and golf. She was a member of the Boca Grande Club, the Boca Bay Pass Club, the Gasparilla Inn Golf Club, and the Lemon Bay Golf Club, in addition to the Country Club of Detroit, and the Walloon Lake Country Club. Boating was another passion. Her late husband, Bob, was commodore of the Boca Grande Pass Yacht Club and the Trestle Cove Yacht Club. With him, she cruised the “great loop” from Michigan to Florida many times.

Ginny is survived by her brother, Francis W. “Sandy” McMillan (Mimi); sons, James (Jeannine) and Jeffrey (Debbie); grandchildren, Collin, Brooklin, Shannon and Hunter.

He was predeceased by her husband, Robert P. Lambrecht, and son, Robert P. Lambrecht Jr.

A memorial service will be held on December 21 in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

Donations may be made to the Boca Grande Health Clinic Foundation (www.bghcfoundation.com), A Better Shot – The Lemon Bay Junior Golf Foundation (www.bettershot.org), and the ALS Association Florida Chapter (www.alsafl.org).