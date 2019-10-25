Obituary: Royal Firman III

Royal “Rooky” Firman III passed away in Denver, Colorado on October 12, 2019 at the age of 71. Born in Cleveland, Ohio to Royal Firman, Jr. and Pamela Humphrey, he attended Hawken School, The Hotchkiss School and graduated in 1971 from the University of Pennsylvania.

Rook was passionate about many things: his wife and family, his Labradors and all creatures great and small. He was an avid sportsman and long-suffering fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians. His love of reading and history fueled his sharp wit.

He had the unique ability to lighten every situation with a dry, quick humor that evidenced his humility and heart of gold.

Rook is survived by his wife, Stephanie Barkett, their children, Christopher, Elysabethe and Andrew and their families. He delighted in and was adored by his seven grandchildren: Ella and Brooks Firman; Madeleine, Gus and Elin Olmstead; Lucy and George Firman. He will be missed by his large extended family and many dear friends.

“If there is indeed a God (and as twilight beckons, one is predisposed to hope so) then you should think that the pass-key to His heaven may very well be that you took unto your life one person, shared her vulnerabilities without creating others, and did no harm to her or to the offspring of your union.

I am not altogether certain this observation indicates a life empty of palpable accomplishments or a truth striking in its simplicity, but it is a conclusion which bears its own comfort and ultimate reward…we fell in love and stayed there, through triumphs and travails, human after all.”

Anonymous