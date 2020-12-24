Obituary: Patricia Alaine Cole

Patricia Alaine Cole, a.k.a. “Pat,” 70, of Placida, Florida, passed away peacefully in her home with family at her side on December 13, 2020.

Pat was born at Ft Myers Hospital on January 13, 1950. Her parents were Kenneth and Eula Mae Keene of Pine Island. She lived there until she was a young teen, when the family moved to Placida.

Pat will be remembered by many as a loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was very talented at her crafts. Making a shell mirror, quilting a blanket or cooking a great meal for someone was something that made her happy. Pat will be remembered for putting others before herself. The thought of someone being hungry or needy was troublesome for her.

Pat also loved rod and reel fishing and going to get oysters from Turtle Bay. She was known for her cast iron cornbread and lasagna, too.

For the last 20 years, Pat worked with her daughter, Ronica Davis, at Native Gardens Florist in Boca Grande. She was and always will be known as the best employee ever! There was not a time she didn’t give it her all. Everyone that worked with her will miss her dearly. She was the plant guru as well.

Her granddaughter, Emilee, will remember her for strength and ability to fight. Super G will be missed greatly!

Patricia Alaine Cole is survived by her children, Ronald Lamar Cole Jr. of Placida and Ronica Ann Davis of Placida; grandkids Randall Cole of Placida, Justin Cole of Fort Myers, Jesse Davis of Fort Myers, Johana Stubbs of Fort Myers and Emilee Davis of Placida; Marty Rhines, her companion of 20 years; her brother, Mitchell Keene of Cape Haze; sisters Jean Daughtery of North Fort Myers, Carol Martin of Englewood and Pam Perry of Englewood.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Wayne Keene.

There will be a graveside service on December 28, 2020 at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood, at 11 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will be at a later date.