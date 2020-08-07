OBITUARY: Marianne Wottreng

Marianne Wottreng (nee Lesch), beloved wife of Anton Wottreng and loving mother of Anton “Tony” Wottreng and Monika (John) Martini, passed away on July 24, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born on April 22, 1934.

She was the devoted grandmother of Michelle Brennan, Melody Schlanser and John and Mike Martini. Marianne is also survived by numerous loving great-grandchildren; her dear sister, Helen Lesch; and the late Anna Hehn.

There was no visitation. Graveside service was held Tuesday, August 4, at St. Joseph Old Cemetery in Price Hill, Cincinnati, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

neidhardminges.com .