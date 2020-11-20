Obituary: Kathy Horner

Katharine Saunders Davidson Horner, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Richmond, Va., surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, John Byers Horner of Lynchburg, Virginia; and her parents, Charles Reuben Davidson and Katharine Browning Saunders Davidson of Emporia, Virginia.

She is survived by her son, Ashby Davidson Horner and wife, Melanie Covington Horner; and son, John Sherman Mahood Horner and wife, Cecelia Philipps Horner; as well as her six beautiful granddaughters, Brittany Browning Horner, Victoria Breen Horner and Katharine Covington Horner, Katharine O’Leary Horner, Mary Eleanor Horner and Claire Byers Horner, all of Richmond.

Born on August 17, 1940, Kathy grew up in Emporia, Virginia, where she was graduated from Greensville County High School. Kathy was highly involved in numerous school and civic activities and eventually crowned Miss Emporia. She attended St. Mary’s Junior College and Roanoke College before she met the man of her dreams. Kathy and Jack were married on June 25, 1960 in Emporia; the couple lived in Virginia Beach for two years before they settled in Richmond. Kathy quickly immersed herself in the Richmond community, where over the course of 40 years she served on numerous volunteer boards, including the Tuckahoe Woman’s Club, the Richmond Junior League and The Woman’s Club. What became obvious to many over the course of Kathy’s life was her passion to raise money for charities and causes she loved, a devotion which first became evident to her in the mid-1970s when she served as co-chair of the annual St. Christopher’s School Fall Festival. In addition to her volunteer work, Kathy also loved fashion and was active in modeling for various clothing companies in the Richmond area, including Miller and Rhoads, Thalhimers and Montaldos. Kathy and Jack were members of the Richmond Cotillion, the Richmond German, the Virginia Creepers, the Country Club of Virginia and the Princess Anne Country Club. Kathy cherished her Richmond friendships. Kathy also was a member of First Presbyterian Church.

Since 2000, Kathy and Jack lived in Boca Grande, Florida, where they built their primary home. In Boca Grande, Kathy loved to play Bridge and Mahjong and entertain her many good friends within the community she and Jack so adored for over 20 years. Kathy and Jack belonged to The Gasparilla Inn and Club, the Boca Grande Club, the Boca Grande Pass Club and the Boca Grande Yacht Club. In Boca Grande, her true passion for many years was being involved with the Boca Grande Woman’s Club, serving as Chair of scholarship fundraising. Kathy also helped organize the Hank Wright Memorial Bridge Tournament for the Boca Grande Health Clinic Foundation.

No passion of Kathy’s surpassed her role as mother to her two sons, Ashby and Sherman and wife to her beloved Jack.

Kathy was a true beauty and lovely lady cherished for her authenticity and undivided loyalty. Kathy loved being around people and celebrating the joys of life that come from family and friendship.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 4602 Cary Street Road, Richmond, Virginia 23226 or the Boca Grande Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 65, Boca Grande, Florida 33921.