OBITUARY: Jean Wurtz

Jean Wurtz, 86, of Boca Grande, formerly of Greenwich, Conn., passed away peacefully in the company of family on March 7, 2020.

She was born on July 29, 1933 and is survived by her sisters, Sandra and Gloria; her three children, Richard, Randy, and Penny; and four grandchildren, Scott, Gregory, Heather, and Jennifer. She is predeceased by her husband Jack and brother John.

Jean was born in Stamford, Connecticut and graduated from the University of Connecticut. She held positions at Chesebrough-Ponds and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, among others.

She and her late husband Jack, with whom she shared a long and loving relationship, began coming to Boca Grande more than 45 years ago. She had many dear friends on the island with whom she became especially close in recent years, and was a member of The Gasparilla Inn & Club, the Boca Bay Pass Club and the Boca Grande Club.

She was also a member of the Trestle Cove Yacht Club and the Boca Grande Pass Yacht Club.

She loved boating, and her family and friends share many fond memories of outings around the island and beyond–she and Jack travelled the intracoastal waterway between Connecticut and Boca Grande many times.

Jean was fun-loving, exceedingly sharp-witted, determined and gracious, with a keen fashion sense. She was also a talented pianist. She never let a day pass by without recognizing how lucky she was to be able to spend time with her family and Jack on the island she loved. Jean was a loving mother, the perfect grandmother, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held at St. Michael’s Church in Greenwich, Connecticut on Saturday, March 14th at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.