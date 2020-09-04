Obituary: Janice M. Carleton

Janice M. Carleton (Watts) 84, loving wife of James R. Carleton Sr. passed away peacefully in the early hours of Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Knox Center for Long-Term Care in Rockland, Maine.

Born July 17, 1936, in Rockland to Leon Watts and Maude Holbrook Beal. She was educated in local schools and graduated from Camden High School, Class of 1955.

Janice was a stay-at-home Mom for several years before working at Sylvania Plant in Waldoboro, Tibbetts Industries in Camden and the Samoset Resort in Rockport.

Years later, Janice and Jim were winter snowbirds working at the Gasparilla Inn and Club in Boca Grande Florida for nearly nine years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rockland Lodge of Elks, Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 983, Rockland ME 04841.

